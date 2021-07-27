Rain adds to office-goers’ woes

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 12:53 pm

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

The rain this morning has added to the difficulties of office-goers in the capital amid the lockdown.

Due to a lack of vehicles in the streets, most commuters were seen waiting or haggling over fares with rickshaw-pullers to reach their workplaces.

Rickshaw drivers also demanded three to four times more fare than on regular days, claimed office-bound passengers.

Tanzia Saja, an employee of Shwapno Super Shop, said she waited in Khilgaon from 9:30am to 10:30am and later went to her workplace in Motijheel paying almost three times the ordinary fare.

"My office started at 10am; now it is 10:30am. I have not been able to get a rickshaw even after standing for an hour-and-a-half. I am now forced to pay Tk120. I paid Tk 70-80 till yesterday.  Normally the fare was Tk40-50," she told The Business Standard.

Mohammad Mokabber, an official of Standard Bank, said, "It is already very difficult to go to our office because of the lockdown. Today's rain added to that problem. I came to Khilgaon on foot from Basabo as I could not find a rickshaw. My office is in Badda."

Many people were seen going to the office by van finding no other way.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Khilgaon Zone Sergeant Md Mehedi Hasan said, "Today the traffic pressure is a bit less than yesterday probably due to the rain."

He added that checkpoints under his command did not find anyone going out without proper cause till 11am. Cars carrying bank officials were more in numbers.

"However, since the rains have stopped, the number of vehicles may increase now," he added.

