Met office predicts mainly dry weather over country, rain likely over few places

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted mainly dry weather over country but rain likely over some parts of country for the next 24 hours begins from this morning.

"Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", according to the forecast that begins 9am today.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 34.8°C at Feni and minimum temperature 22.5°C at Sitakunda.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 04 millimeters (mm) in Sayedpur.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets today at 5:20pm and rises tomorrow at 6:04am in the capital.