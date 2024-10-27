Light rain or drizzle likely over the country

Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over two northern divisions while weather may remain dry over the country in the next 24 hours from this morning.

"Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", according to the forecast begins 9am today.

The Land Depression over North Odisha and the adjoining area moved North-Northwestwards; weakened into a low-pressure area and has become unimportant.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was 34.5 degrees Celsius at Feni, while the minimum temperature today was 20.3 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 32 millimeters (mm) at Badalgachi.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets today at 05.23pm and rises tomorrow at 06.3am in the capital.