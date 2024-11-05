Rain showers tonight in Dhaka, likely in 7 other divisions

Rain in University of Dhaka's TSC area on 12 Oct. Photo: The Business Standard

Dhaka city dwellers experienced rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty wind this evening (5 November).

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at all eight divisions of the country in the next 72 hours from 6pm today.

Rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

At around 7:30pm, thunder sounds could be heard and lightning was spotted in the sky.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country during early morning.

According to the BMD's outlook for the next five days, rainfall is likely to end.