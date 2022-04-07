Rail minister, Indian envoy unhappy with progress of Akhaura-Agartala rail link project

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 02:14 pm

Rail minister, Indian envoy unhappy with progress of Akhaura-Agartala rail link project

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 02:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the Akhaura-Agartala dual-gauge railway link project.

He has instructed the contractor of the project – being implemented with Indian funding – to complete all construction related works by next December.

The minister gave the directives while inspecting the project site in Brahmanbaria with Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami at around 11am on Thursday.

Sujan, while addressing the press, said, "This is a very important project for Bangladesh and India. I and Doraiswami are both disappointed to see the slow progress of the project. 

"The contractor we hired has informed us that the installation of railway tracks will be completed by June. The rest of the works may take a little longer."

"He [the contractor] blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for all the delay. We have to accept the excuse considering the present circumstances. 

"The project's deadline expires this June. But we will be happy if things are completed by December."

"Hopefully the contractor will understand our concerns," said Sujan adding "If I see that the works have stopped due to any negligence on his [ the contractor's] part, I will be forced to get someone new."

The Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh echoed Sujan.

He said that the prime ministers of the two countries have given utmost importance to the implementation of the project. 

"I hope the works will be completed within the extended deadline. We are also under pressure to finish the project quickly."

The minister was accompanied by senior officials of the Bangladesh Railway (BR).
 

