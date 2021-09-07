Rail link operation on Padma Bridge to be launched from December 2022: Minister

The Dhaka-Bhanga rail link through the Padma Bridge will be launched on 16 December 2022, said Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

The minister informed this while inspecting the rail link project at both ends of the Padma Bridge on Tuesday morning.

However, the minister said, it would not be possible to launch the rail link on the inauguration day of the main Padma Bridge if the tracks are not handed over for laying between December and January.

Photo: Md Moinuddin ahmed Shumon/TBS

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said, "Efforts are being made to start road transport and train services through the Padma Bridge simultaneously in June next year. But the work will not be completed in time, as in June, unless the bridge authorities hand over the part of the rail tracks to be laid on the Padma Bridge to the railways by next December. It is doubtful that the train service will start running through the Padma Bridge in June."

The Minister further said, "We are trying to coordinate with the Bangladesh Bridge Authority in this regard. If for some reason it is not possible to start train services through the Padma Bridge next June, then we have an alternative plan to start the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga railway in December next year."

Photo: Md Moinuddin ahmed Shumon/TBS

Apart from the Railway Minister, Railway Secretary Selim Reza, Director General of Railways Dhirendranath Majumder, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Director Md Afzal Hossain were present.

The cost of the Padma Bridge rail link project is around Tk 40,000 crore, which is by far the largest of the various projects of Bangladesh Railway.