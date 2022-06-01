Public-private efforts stressed for eradicating child labour

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 09:29 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Campaigners against child labour on Wednesday stressed on joint initiatives from both the public and private sector for eradicating child labour in value chain of shrimp industry.

At a consultation meeting with government officials, representatives from private sector, trade unions and mass media at Udayan Bangladesh office at Bagerhat, they said joint efforts are key so that no obstacle is created for hampering the growth of the country's export earning sector. 

Mehedy Hasan, deputy director (Information) of Bagerhat, underscored on building children-friendly upazila through eradication of child labour with the participation of all concerned, said a press release.     

While presenting the keynote paper, Md Rafiqual Islam Khan, manager (Programme) of Incidin Bangladesh, said there is a presence of a huge number of children in collection of shrimp fry and shrimp supply system in Bagerhat.

"The presence of child workers in the value chain of the shrimp industry affected the industry as a whole. There is also a possibility of this important industry of Bangladesh being questioned by its global buyers," he observed.  

Incidin Bangladesh organised the programme with the support of Global March against Child Labour and Udayan Bangladesh aimed at identifying good practices in shrimp value chain management. 

Fakir Mohitul Islam Sumon, president of Bagerhat Shrimp Owners Association, said children are engaged in such work, because quality shrimp fries are not available from hatchery.      

"The combined efforts of government, non-government and private sector will help eradicate of child labour in supply system of agricultural industry, including shrimp," he said.  

Local government officials, public representatives, journalists, representatives of private development organisations, and others involved in the shrimp and agricultural sector were present on the occasion. 

