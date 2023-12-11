Development orgs call for action as child labour surges in post-Covid era

Protecting children from child labour and ensuring they have access to education is not just a matter of fulfilling their fundamental rights; it is also crucial for the country's long-term development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst a concerning rise in child labour attributed to increased poverty post-Covid-19 pandemic, global calls for action have intensified.

Non-government development organisations YPSA and Drishti, in collaboration with Solidar Suisse, organised a special debate competition imitating the United Nations' general session on International Human Rights Day in Chattogram.

During the event, YPSA's Mohammad Ali Shahin presented details of the Free Kids project during a discussion, followed by the debate.

Representing various countries, students from 12 universities in Chattogram participated in the debate to raise awareness on child labour, reads a press release.

Under the leadership of Chattogram Medical University's Deputy Director Dr Vidyut Barua, the Shadow General Session witnessed pivotal roles played by Kazi Arafat and Sumaiya Islam.

Chattogram Customs and Bonds Commissioner AKM Mahbubur Rahman graced the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest.

Madhavi Barua, Deputy Director of Chattogram Women's Directorate, Labor Inspector (Safety) Md Tipu Sultan, Kumkum Barua, and Hamid Ullah, Bureau Chief of Dainik Amader Somoy addressed the ceremony as special guests.

Highlighting the risks faced by children in workplaces, AKM Mahbubur Rahman expressed a vision for a developed Bangladesh free from child labour.

Meanwhile, YPSA coordinator Mohammad Ali Shahin emphasised the obstacle child labor poses to building an educated nation, citing a 5% surge in child labour in Chattogram over nine years.

Mohammad Ali also shared alarming statistics, revealing that 10 lakh 68 thousand children are engaged in hazardous occupations, with 6 lakh 52 thousand working in various industrial factories.

YPSA's Free Kids Project aims to liberate children from labor in the aluminum and Cox's Bazar dry sectors in Chattogram.

President Saif Chowdhury urged collective efforts to eradicate exploitation and create a child labour-free Bangladesh.

The ceremony concluded with the chief guest distributing prizes and certificates among the winners.