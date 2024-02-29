Prof Yunus remains a dear friend of UN throughout his career: Spokesperson

Bangladesh

UNB
29 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 05:18 pm

File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

The United Nations (UN) has said Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus is a friend and he has been critical to the development work they do today. 

"Professor Yunus has been a dear friend of the United Nations throughout his career," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters in a regular briefing in New York on 28 February.

He said the UN country team in Bangladesh continues to follow Prof Yunus' case very closely.

Yunus Centre furnishes details of Grameen Telecom, Kalyan's amended articles in response to GB allegations

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud recently reiterated that the trial regarding the case against Yunus is underway very transparently.

"Bangladesh's judiciary is very transparent. Trial against Prof Yunus is going on in a very transparent way," he said, adding that securing bail is evidence that the trial is underway very transparently.

Hasan said the aggrieved people of Yunus' organisation filed the cases, and the government is not a party to that.

Responding to a question, the UN spokesperson said they have been very consistent, and they continue to call for the release of all those who may have been detained for "merely expressing themselves peacefully".

 

