Probe body formed over graft allegations against former CCC administrator

Bangladesh

27 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:21 pm

The committee will investigate 13 specific incidents of corruption committed during 180-day tenure of former CCC administrator Khorshed

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives has formed a committee to look into corruption allegations against Khorshed Alam Sujon, a former administrator of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

The committee was formed last Tuesday in the wake of allegations charged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said an office order signed by Mohammad Zahirul Islam, deputy secretary at the Local Government Division.

Additional Secretary (Urban Development) Local Government Division, Mustakim Billah Faruqui, convened the committee where Joint Secretary (Policy Support Branch) Numeri Zaman and Deputy Secretary Mohammad Zahirul Islam were members.

According to sources at the ministry, the committee was set up to investigate 13 specific incidents of corruption committed during the 180-day tenure of former CCC administrator Khorshed. The committee will submit a report following investigation, but there is no time limit for submitting it.

The allegations against Khorshed include, purchasing oil from his friend's pump for city corporation vehicles instead of buying it from the organisation's own pump, reappointing a person dismissed for oil theft, promoting an engineer in violation of rules regarding seniority, reappointing a retired officer, and illegally appointing four other persons to different posts.

He has also been accused of leasing out city corporation lands and shops to his wife and friends, and taking home furniture bought with city corporation money.

Khorshed Alam Sujon, vice-president of the Awami League unit in Chattogram city, served as an administrator of CCC for 180 days from 6 August 2020 to 1 February 2021. During this time, he was praised and lauded for taking exceptional initiatives.

Regarding the allegations, Khorshed said, "The city dwellers saw what I did during my 180 days in office. They were satisfied with my work, but some people were not happy because of their own interests." 

"They have complained against me to the ministry and I commend the ministry for its initiative to investigate. I want a quick investigation and report on this."

