Private school, college, madrasa teachers can’t be suspended for above 6 months: HC

The High Court on Thursday passed an order prohibiting suspension of non-government school, college and madrasa teachers for more than six months.

The court also said if suspension order passes six months it will not be valid anymore.

Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur rahman passed the order during a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

Advocate Md humayun Kabir presented the petitioner's side at the court while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar stood for state side.

The court has ordered to include the verdict in the terms of services of non-government school teachers, 1979.

In 2007, a teacher named Badshah Mia was suspended from his job in Baharbagh Secondary School in Magura upazila.

In 2017, he filed a writ petition as accusation against him was not dissolved until then as no definite term was mentioned for keeping a non-government school teacher suspended.

Later the court issued a rule in this regard.

Petitioner's lawyer Humayun Kabir said as the suspension order of Badshah Mia is not valid anymore according to the order there is no bar for him to get back to his work.