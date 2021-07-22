Pressure at Shimulia ghat increases ahead of lockdown 

Passenger pressure on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route increased on Thursday as southern holidaymakers have started to return to the capital ahead of the strict lockdown from Friday.

Meanwhile, southbound people were seen journeying to utilise the final day of their vacations even after Eid-ul-Adha ended.

According to BIWTC sources, more than 500 private and cargo vehicles were waiting at the Shimulia ferry ghat.

However, passenger pressure is slightly less in launches operating on Shimulia-Banglabazar and Shimulia-Majhikandi routes. 84 launches are operating on the routes.

BIWTC Shimulia Ghat Manager (Commerce) Md Faisal Ahmed said that there are currently 15 ferries operating on the route.

"Due to the strong current in the Padma river, the ferries are taking more time to cross," he said.

