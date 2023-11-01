President, PM call for spontaneous blood, posthumous eye donation

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon all to come forward spontaneously on humanitarian grounds for voluntary blood and posthumous eye donation.



They made the call in separate messages on the eve of 'National Voluntary Blood Donation and Posthumous Eye Donation Day-2023' to be observed tomorrow.



The president, in his message, said he is very happy to know that the day is going to be observed across the country under the initiative of Health and Family Welfare Ministry and voluntary organisation Sandhani Central Committee and Sandhani National Eye Donation Society.



Shahabuddin said Sandhani, a charitable organisation run by medical and dental students, has been working on voluntary blood donation and posthumous eye donation programs for more than four decades.



The demand for blood is increasing day by day in the country to save serious patients during their emergency surgery, accident and other illnesses, he added.



The head of the state urged all public and private institutions to come forward to increase blood supply by making people aware.



The role of Sandhani in this philanthropic activity is commendable, he said.



"Human corneal transplantation is the only treatment for corneal blindness. Therefore, voluntary blood donation as well as posthumous eye donation should be encouraged to eliminate corneal blindness," the president continued.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, called upon all concerned to participate in this humanitarian activity responding to the call of humanity like Shandhani.



Mentioning the contribution of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said Bangabandhu established 'Blood Transfusion Department' at the then PG Hospital (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University) in 1972 realising the importance of safe blood.



Bangabandhu formulated 'The Blind Relief' (Donation of Eye) Act 1975' to solve the problem of blindness in the country, she said.



Following the footprints of Bangabandhu, Human Organ Transplantation Act, 1999 has been formulated to collect and preserve organs for transplanting in human body and ensure the legal use of those, she said.



Later, the Human Organ Transplantation Act was amended in 2018 by updating the previous Act, she added.



Lauding Shandhani, she said as part of showing humanity, the Shandhani made a rare example by organizing the first voluntary blood donation programme at Dhaka Medical College on 2 November 1978 to save the life of critical patients of the hospital.



The premier mentioned that she participated in the voluntary blood donation programme in Shandhani many times.



"I think it is necessary to strengthen the campaign to encourage the youth society of the country to voluntarily donate blood alongside posthumous eye donation," she added.



She strongly believed that many people will be self-motivated and come forward in the service of humanity if special recognition is given to them for these works.



The Ppresident and the prime minister wished the overall success of 'National Voluntary Blood Donation and Posthumous Eye Donation Day-2023'.