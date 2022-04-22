Presenting negative news about someone is not a bad thing: State Minister 

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haq Khan has said that journalists publishing or presenting negative news about some to the public is not an awful act but necessary.

"We have seen that the journalists have taken the country a long way ahead by providing objective news. You (journalists) have presented the good and bad aspects of the present government. 'Presenting bad news is bad' this is a lie," he said while addressing an Iftaar party arranged by Jamalpur Journalists' Forum at National Press Club Friday (22 April).

Faridul Haq further said notifying him about his mistakes will only help him to revert them and make it easier for him to work for the greater good.

The State Minister also noted that the development that has taken place in the last 13 years did not happen during the tenure of any other government.

"This has been made possible by the unification of the general public, workers, journalists, organisations, teachers and intellectuals," he said.

Jamalpur Journalists' Forum, Dhaka President Mohammad Abu Saeed presided over the function while General Secretary Ubaidullah Badal anchored it.

Also speaking on the occasion were Justice Mohammad Mahmud Hasan Talukder of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, Jatiya Party Presidium Member Mostafa Al Mahmood, National Press Club President Farida Yasmin, former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists President Molla Jalal, Journalist Welfare Trust Managing Director Subhash Chanda Badal, National Press Club Joint Secretary Ashraf Ali. Mymensingh Journalists Forum, Dhaka General Secretary Sourav Jahangir, Tangail Journalists Forum, Dhaka President Khan Mohammad Salek, Kishoreganj Journalists Forum, Dhaka General Secretary Hamid Mohammad Jasim and former Dhaka Reporters' Unity General Secretary Kabir Ahmed Khan.