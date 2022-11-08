Pradip Ranjan appointed as chairperson of competition commission
The government has appointed Secretary (PRL) Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty as the new chairperson of the Bangladesh Competition Commission.
The appointment was made in accordance with subsections 2 under clause 7 of the Competition Act, 2012 (Act No 23), reads a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday (7 November).
During his service, he will be eligible for remuneration, allowance and other benefits of the rank of a secretary.