Prachya Sangha in Jashore: A lighthouse of Eastern culture

Prachya Sangha catches the eye at first sight by its appearance on a huge square. Near the main entrance, there is a sculpture of a globe in the middle of a white, open book. Below the globe of the sculpture, there is a text which reads, "Read, Know the World."

Writer and researcher Benazir Khan started the multi-dimensional art and cultural institute in Jashore's Circuit House Para on 14 February 2013 to explore the history, tradition, philosophy, religions, science, literature and culture of the East, and to present that to society.

He was involved in the politics of class struggle in his student life. At that time, he believed that there was only one conflict in society, that between exploiters and the exploited.

But over time, his views changed. He now believes the world is divided into two: the East and the West.

Prachya Sangha was formed to represent oriental culture in the conflict between the East and the West.

Inside Prachya Sangha

Prachya Sangha is built on two bighas of land. Benazir lives with his family on the third and fourth floors of a four-storey building there. The rest of the floors and space of the land are used for the institute.

After entering the institute, one will see Boihat, an exceptional bookstore packed with a huge collection of books on literature, history, philosophy, folklore, politics, sociology, Rabindranath and Nazrul. There is a separate corner for children in the bookstore.

The organisation's own library named 'Buddhalay' is on the second floor just in front of the sculpture. The huge collection of this well-organized library says just how much the people involved with 'Buddhalaya' are passionate about study and research.

Most of the collection of 5,000 books in the library are rare. The library is open to any researcher, and people in search of knowledge appear in the library every day. In the last two years, at least 50 researchers have taken the help of the library to pursue their MPhil or PhD degrees.

Apart from the library, there is a well-equipped modern art gallery and seminar hall on the second floor.

On the ground floor, there are five separate training rooms for study circles and workshops on music, poetry, and theater. There are five centres for people to gather and converse, called Sultan Asray, Lalon Asray, Jasim Uddin Asray, Begum Rokeya Asray, and Abul Hussain Asray.

Then there is the Bhasani Mancha, an open stage, where discussions, poetry recitation, plays, and musical and other cultural programmes take place.

There is also a small cafeteria.

In the afternoon, people start to come here to gather and chat and to enjoy other programmes. People from all walks of life, men and women, children and teenagers, old and young, rich and poor, all are welcome here

The conversations and discussions, the programmes, go on till night. Writers, artists, journalists, politicians, researchers, teachers and students from different colleges and universities come here regularly to meet and chat. After office hours, many government officials also come here to quench their thirst for knowledge.

The 5th National Little Magazine Fair was held in March 2017 on the premises of this organization.

A joint exhibition of paintings by artists from both Bengals also took place in the art gallery. Book fairs are also regularly held here.

Forming of Prachya Sangha

Talking about the founding of the institute, Benazir Khan said that as part of an intellectual liberation movement, he formed a study circle named 'Abul Hussain Rastroshabha' and started the practice of a multi-dimensional study of life, society, and art, in 2006.



He dreamt of institutionalising the practice of art and culture, and then he established the Prachya Sangha within a few years.

Now there are activities conducted in different branches under Prachya Sangha. The branches are known as Sur Sangha, Natya Sangha, Sahitya Sangha, Film Sangha, and Charukala Sangha. In eight years, news of this has not only spread and come to be known to the people of Jashore, but also to art lovers across Bangladesh and West Bengal in India.

Benazir was a successful industrial entrepreneur in his professional life. Besides selling his 29 decimals of land, he mortgaged his house for a bank loan to build Prachya Sangha.

He has even spent his wife's entire retirement money for this purpose. Around one crore taka has been spent so far to create Prachya Sangha.

But Benazir is not worried about this. He said vitality in cultural activities has returned centring Prachya Sangha, and he is happy for this.

"The West has written history in its own way by establishing empires all over the world. But the history and culture of the East is much older and richer than them. Without reading that history, we are in ignorance," said Benazir.

His culturally minded wife, Sultana Farida Bari, a former Shishu Academy official, said, "I have worked to develop the latent talents of children. Benazir also always tries to make people conscious. I have been by his side since the beginning because of this commonality of thoughts we share. I am happy to be able to spend the last of my earnings on such a great cause."

Benazir has published 12 books in Bangladesh and West Bengal. He has also edited two books titled 'Edward W Saeed: The Voice of the Absolute Conscience' and 'Buddhir Muktishikha and Abul Hussain.'

Prominent personalities who have visited Prachya Sangha

Prominent personalities of the two Bengals have visited the institute at different times.

Prof Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque, Prof Anu Muhammad, anthropologist and writer Rehnuma Ahmed, Indian poet Amal Basu, sculptor Mrinal Chakraborty, and many other renowned personalities have visited the organisation.

However, Syed Shamsul Haque and Anwara Syed Haque have visited Prachya Sangha the most.

"Syed Shamsul Haque was surprised when he came here for the first time," said Benazir.

Benazir told The Business Standard (TBS) that Syed Haque had said at the time that there might be one or two large book libraries outside Dhaka, but a full-fledged campus like Prachya Sangha for acquiring knowledge, where all branches of the arts are in touch in a contemporary and modern way, was rare.

Prachya Sangha has become the main centre of art and culture in Jashore, say locals.

Poet and researcher Mohiuddin Mohammad says "the institute is highlighting the richness of our culture as well as bringing life back to the cultural arena of Jashore. This initiative has created opportunities for the enthusiastic, and people in search of knowledge, to gain more knowledge."

Masood Zaman, general secretary of Prachya Sangha, said, "I want to bring art closer to life. Benazir Khan's Prachya Sangha has assured me of that opportunity. That is why many people like me have joined the organization."