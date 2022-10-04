Power outage disrupts water supply in two-thirds of Dhaka  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:15 pm

Cancer-causing toxic chemicals found in Dhaka’s tap water. Photo/Collected
Cancer-causing toxic chemicals found in Dhaka’s tap water. Photo/Collected

Power outage across the capital has forced Wasa to shut down more than two-thirds of their pumps disrupting the water supply in the city. 

Dhaka WASA Director (Technical) AKM Shahid Uddin on Tuesday (4 October) said there are 973 pumps for water supply in different areas of Dhaka while Wasa has only 300 fixed generators at its disposal. 

"However, not all 300 generators are functioning. Of the 971, we have 60 standby water pumps and also 15 mobile generators," he told The Business Standard. 

According to Wasa authority, even if there is no immediate effect, a water crisis may take place in different areas of the capital at night. 

As there is water reserved in the buildings, the crisis will become more prominent after a few hours have passed.

"Those who have reserved water at home should take austerity measures. Because by tomorrow morning, crises may arise in different areas. Even after the electricity comes, it will take time for the supply to normalise," said the Wasa director. 

Since the power outage around 2pm following a failure in the national grid, power is yet to be restored while Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet continue to remain in total blackout for over four hours.  

As street lights go dim, locals are left wondering when the electricity might return.

Power outages hit several places in the country's central and southeastern region  – including capital Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet – due to a collapse in the national grid.

