Ministry forms committee to investigate irregularities of Ctg Wasa staff association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:13 pm

Related News

Ministry forms committee to investigate irregularities of Ctg Wasa staff association

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:13 pm
Logo of Chattogram Wasa.
Logo of Chattogram Wasa.

A three-member committee of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has started investigating the allegation of encroachment of government land against The Wasa Employees Cooperative Society Limited, the employee association of Chattogram Wasa.

The members of the committee visited the ground to inspect various structures and use of land, including houses and shops in the name of The Wasa Employees Co-operative Society Limited from 11:00am to 4:00pm on Wednesday (22 November).

The committee will visit the remaining areas on Thursday (23 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Joint Secretary of the Local Government Department Md Emdadul Haque Chowdhury is the head of the investigation committee.

The other two members of the committee are Senior Assistant Secretary Prottoy Hasan and Directorate of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) Executive Engineer Bashir Ahmed.

After the inspection on Wednesday, members of the investigation committee spoke with WASA officials. They also met with the leaders of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), an organisation that protects the interests of consumers.

Talking to WASA officials and employees, it is known that Rijuan Hossain Dulal is the president of the Wasa Employees Cooperative Society Limited and Mohammad Zakaria is the general secretary. In addition to the president and general secretary of the organisation, several other employees are occupying the WASA space and setting up shops illegally.

Among them, at the beginning of this year, 7 shops were built on the site of pumphouse no 16 in the Khalasi Pond area of Khaja Road. Three more shops have been built and rented in front of Wasa Staff Colony in the Nashirabad area of Bayezid Road in the city.

Besides, 5 paved shops have been constructed in the Mansurabad area of the city in front of Wasa Pump House next to Dhaka Trunk Road. Some employees also collect rent from these.

Chattogram  WASA Managing Director (MD) Engineer AKM Fazlullah told The Business Standard, "The committee has come from the ministry. We have given all the information they asked us. They will report. Details can be told when the report is in hand."

Top News

WASA / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

4h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

5h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

56m | Tech Talk
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

1h | TBS Economy
Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

3h | TBS World
Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

3h | TBS SPORTS