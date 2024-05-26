Power and energy ministry takes preparations to deal with Cyclone Remal

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has taken some preparations including opening control rooms as cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall in Bangladesh today (26 May).

The preparations were taken in line with the advices from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said the ministry.

The other measures taken by the ministry include posting of staff in vacant posts in an expeditious manner and cancelling all leaves of the staff of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDC) in Khulna and Barisal regions, and protecting the development works of the government from the impact of Cyclone Remal.

Preparing extra manpower to provide necessary support to the cyclone related works of the BREB and WZPDC in Khulna and Barisal regions is also a part of the preparations.

The ministry said that all have to remain alert so that nobody can touch any power lines snapped by storm and immediately contact the nearest power offices if any snapped electrical wire is seen anywhere.

The ministry also advised all to call at the number: 16999 of the call centre for any electricity related needs.

The BREB control room no 01792-623467, 02-8900575, while the WZPDC's Barisal region office no 01713-850218, Khulna region office no 01713-850211, Patuakhali region office no 01713-850219 will remain open round the clock.

Apart from this, the BREB and WZPDC have opened their control rooms in each of the districts to deal with the cyclone.

Meanwhile, two oil tankers have been sent to deep sea area. It will be possible to supply 700 mmcfd gas from two FSRUs (LNG terminals) by 4:00pm and 1,000 mmcfd gas by night.

Fuel transportation in inland waterways will remain closed.

In order to deal with the disaster situation arising from Cyclone 'Remal' (in terms of landslides), people in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachari districts are requested to contact the Directorate of Geological Survey of Bangladesh on the following numbers- 01712-811252, 01715- 821802, 01912-675180, 01717-293411, 01726-706755, 01552-447093.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has also opened a control room with the number: 01755-587627 (mobile), land phone Number: +8802333316335, said the ministry.