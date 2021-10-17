UP polls: AL nominated candidate shot dead in Rangamati

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:56 am

Neothai Marma. Photo: Collected
Neothai Marma. Photo: Collected

An Awami League nominated chairman candidate has been gunned down at the Chitmaram union under Kaptai upazila in Rangmamati.

The deceased, Neothai Marma, 56, was shot at his residence in Agapara area of Chitmaram early Sunday.

He was also the president of the ruling party's Chitmaram union unit.

Kaptai upazila Awami League President Angschain Chowdhury and Rangamati district Awami League General Secretary Haji Musa Matabbar blamed the Santu Larma-led Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) for the murder.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Angschain Chowdhury said, "Nethoi Marma was staying at the upazila rest house.

"After submitting the nomination paper on Saturday, he went to his election area to meet the leaders and activists and his relatives."

However, after midnight, a group of about 14/15 armed miscreants broke into his house and shot him dead, Angschain added.

"This is without a doubt is the doing of the PCJSS," the upazila president added.

Kaptai Chandraghona police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the matter and said that the police are on the way to the spot.

Meanwhile, Rangamati district General Secretary Awami League Haji Musa Matabbar urged law enforcers to ensure the safety and security of all the candidates participating in the upcoming UP polls in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

 

