'If Biden sits for dialogue with Trump, I will also hold dialogue with opposition': PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said she will have dialogue with the opposition if the United States President Joe Biden does the same with former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"Is Biden having a dialogue with Trump? The day they have a dialogue, I will also have a dialogue [with the opposition]," she said at a press conference at Gonobhaban referring to the US ambassador's call for dialogue with the opposition earlier today.

Following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas expressed hope that all sides going forward will engage in a "dialogue" without preconditions to de-escalate tensions and find a path forward to free, fair and peaceful elections, reports UNB.

The prime minister also said the people of Bangladesh "do not want any dialogue with killers."

"No dialogue with the killers. This is Bangladesh. People of the country also do not want any dialogue with killers," she told the press conference.

Election will be held and it will be in due time, she added.

The prime minister accused the BNP of wanting to create an unusual situation ahead of the national election.

"The BNP does not want elections, they want to create chaos. The BNP is a terrorist organisation and they will be taught the lesson they need to be taught," she said.