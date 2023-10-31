'If Biden sits for dialogue with Trump, I will also hold dialogue with opposition': PM Hasina

Politics

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

'If Biden sits for dialogue with Trump, I will also hold dialogue with opposition': PM Hasina

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a press conference at Gonobhaban. Photo: PID
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a press conference at Gonobhaban. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said she will have dialogue with the opposition if the United States President Joe Biden does the same with former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump. 

"Is Biden having a dialogue with Trump? The day they have a dialogue, I will also have a dialogue [with the opposition]," she said at a press conference at Gonobhaban referring to the US ambassador's call for dialogue with the opposition earlier today.

Following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas expressed hope that all sides going forward will engage in a "dialogue" without preconditions to de-escalate tensions and find a path forward to free, fair and peaceful elections, reports UNB.

The prime minister also said the people of Bangladesh "do not want any dialogue with killers."

"No dialogue with the killers. This is Bangladesh. People of the country also do not want any dialogue with killers," she told the press conference.

Election will be held and it will be in due time, she added.

The prime minister accused the BNP of wanting to create an unusual situation ahead of the national election.

"The BNP does not want elections, they want to create chaos. The BNP is a terrorist organisation and they will be taught the lesson they need to be taught," she said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

5h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

5h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

26m | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

5h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

8h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

22h | TBS SPORTS