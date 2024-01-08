Who will be main opposition in new parliament?

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 10:48 pm

Who will be main opposition in new parliament?

This development has ignited heated discussions about who will be the new official opposition in the upcoming parliament.

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 10:48 pm
File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

The 12th national elections in Bangladesh have thrown a curveball, with independent candidates, mostly backed by the ruling Awami League, emerging as the second largest force in parliament, even surpassing the current main opposition Jatiyo Party. 

This development has ignited heated discussions about who will be the new official opposition in the upcoming parliament.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday (8 January) said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will determine the next official opposition party in the parliament.

"Several candidates from the existing opposition party – the Jatiyo Party – have won the election, along with two candidates from the 14-party alliance. The time to decide the next opposition party in parliament is not far. It will become clear after the official announcement of the election results," he said during a post-election press conference at Awami League's Dhaka district office on the day.

"The new prime minister, the new leader of the house, will decide who will be the opposition party, considering the current situation"

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League

Quader, who also serves as the incumbent road transport and bridges minister, said, "The new prime minister, the new leader of the house, will decide who will be the opposition party, considering the current situation."

Addressing the Awami League independent candidates who won the election, the minister said, "The independent candidates of Awami League are the elected representatives of the people. They will sit in the parliament as MPs and perform their duties. Moreover, there is no time to think about anything else now."

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said that the decision of whether the independents will be recognised as the opposition in the parliament depends on whether or not they form an alliance.

"We will have to wait to decide who will be called the opposition party until it becomes clear whether winning independent candidates will form an alliance or work individually," said the minister while talking to reporters in the Motorstand area of Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila on Monday.

We have to wait to decide if independents become opposition: Law minister

Awami League candidates have clinched victory in at least 222 constituencies in the 12th national polls, while independent candidates claimed victory in 62 seats, according to the Election Commission. 

All but four of these independent victories came from within the Awami League itself.

Jatiyo Party won 11, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Bangladesh Kalyan Party got one seat each.

