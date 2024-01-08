We have to wait to decide if independents become opposition: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq is talking to reporters in the Motorstand area of Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila on Monday (8 January). Photo: Azizul Sanchay

The decision of whether the independents will be recognised as the opposition in the parliament depends on whether or not they form an alliance, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (8 January).

"We will have to wait to decide who will be called the opposition party until it becomes clear whether winning independent candidates will form an alliance or work individually," said the minister while talking to reporters in the Motorstand area of Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila.

The law minister won the election for the third time from Brahmanbaria-4 constituency in the 12th national election held yesterday.

Akhaura upazila Awami League President Mohammad Ali Chowdhury and general secretary Takzil Khalifa were present along with the law minister.

Awami League candidates have clinched victory in at least 222 constituencies in 12th Parliamentary Election, while independent candidates claimed victory in 62 seats, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Jatiyo Party won 11, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Bangladesh Kalyan Party got one seat each.