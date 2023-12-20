What measures EC taking to check polls irregularities

The Election Commission (EC) has taken various measures, including round-the-clock monitoring of poll-related issues across all electoral constituencies, to ensure the 12th parliamentary elections are free and fair, according to its officials.

A 305-member high-level monitoring cell will be operational from 1 January, reporting campaign irregularities such as code of conduct violations and other developments 24/7 to the commission, according to EC sources.

As part of this initiative, an 11-member central team will operate at the EC headquarters in Dhaka, while another 30 members will carry out monitoring duties across four sub-cells, covering the eight divisions.

Besides, there will be 264 officers, with four in each team, working in the offices of returning officers across the country.

They will report any election-related developments to the EC through a specific app.

However, according to the sources, the monitoring cell will perform its main duty for 72 hours, starting at 8am on January 6, when officials will collect information from various sources and report it to the EC every one and a half hours.

Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem, director of the EC's Smart Card or IDEA-2 project, will lead the monitoring cell, which includes representatives from all law enforcement agencies and the home ministry.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the order regarding this matter has already been issued, and the committee has been formed.

"As the election approaches, the monitoring will extend to ensuring the smooth progress of the election, the readiness and training of arriving forces, the proper conduct of the election on the day itself, the accuracy of the counting process, the proper reporting of results, and the return of presiding officers with the results – all of which will be closely monitored," he asserted.

In a notification issued on Monday, the EC appointed 653 judicial magistrates to oversee poll-related irregularities and maintain law and order in all 300 constituencies during the 7 January elections.

The notification mentioned that the judicial magistrates will be on duty on the polling day, as well as the two days before and the two days after.

In addition, the Bangladesh Army will be deployed nationwide on 29 December to enhance security and maintain control over law and order for 13 days before, during, and after the polls.

And nearly 750,000 members of various law enforcement agencies, including the police, Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard, and Ansar forces, will be on duty to maintain law and order for a period of five to 13 days.

Furthermore, the EC has formed 300 electoral inquiry committees for all constituencies to prevent irregularities ahead of the polls.

The committees were formed with judicial officers who will be responsible for investigating election-related crimes, breaches of the code of conduct, and any anomalies to ensure a fair election environment.

They are also authorised to issue show-cause notices to rule breakers and record the offenders' statements, reporting their findings to the EC.

Till 20 December, the committee served over 150 show-cause notices, and Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil is the latest in the tally.

The electoral inquiry committee in Dhaka issued a show-cause notice to him on Wednesday for violating the electoral code of conduct, requiring his in-person appearance at the committee's office on 23 December.

He is expected to explain why the EC should not take action against him.

Meanwhile, many candidates are utilising government facilities for their campaigns.

When asked about the EC's action regarding this, Md Alamgir stated, "We are taking action. The returning officer exercises all their powers on behalf of the commission, and there are executive magistrates and judicial magistrates."

He continued, "Those who have engaged in such activities have been warned, and some candidates have also been fined. However, if someone continues to use government facilities and it comes to the attention of the returning officer, the EC will be informed. In such cases, the commission has the authority to cancel their candidature."