Ruling party engaging in sabotage and blaming it on BNP: Rizvi

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:16 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a virtual press briefing on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB
The Awami League is engaging in acts of sabotage and blaming the BNP for it, the opposition party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"They are engaging in sabotage.. and running exclusive campaigns against the BNP and those who support democracy," he said while speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday (7 November).

"Ruling party leaders are talking nonsense because the media is under their control. Many media outlets are being threatened and ordered to spread the government's word," he alleged.

Regarding the third round of the opposition's blockade, Rizvi said 8-9 November's 48-hour has been announced to restore people's rights and to free the country of lawlessness and corruption. 

"I am calling on everyone, including the party leaders and activists, to carry out peaceful programmes against dictatorship," he said.

"Everyone will carry out the blockade programme peacefully. Our programme is for the peace of all. Wherever there is an obstacle, there must be resistance. We are on the ground to restore people's right to vote. Without it, no one has any security," he added.

Highlighting the arrests, assaults and cases against the BNP and its affiliates across the country in the last 24 hours, Rizvi said 500 leaders and activists were arrested, 16 cases were filed, and over 1,728 men were accused, while 48 are injured.

