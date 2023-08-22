Quader in Delhi, Raushan ‘declares herself Jatiya Party chairperson’

Jatiya Party's chief patron Raushan Ershad yesterday declared herself the chairperson of the opposition party, according to a press release that surfaced in the media, while its incumbent chairman GM Quader was on a three-day visit to India.

"I, Begum Raushan Ershad, MP, the founding co-chairman of Jatiya Party, hereby declare that I have taken over as the party chairman on the advice and decision of the senior leaders of the party in the interest of maintaining its dynamism," reads a press release, signed by Raushan Ershad, also the opposition leader in parliament.

Soon after the statement was published, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said in a video message that it was false. According to the party's constitution, no one can dismiss the chairman at will.

"Jatiya Party leaders and workers are united under the leadership of GM Quader," he added.

According to a media report, a person named Kazi Lutful Kabir posted a notice declaring Raushan Ershad the chairperson of Jatiya Party in a WhatsApp group called "Press Note (Japa)".

Along with the statement, a "meeting minute" signed by six presidium members of the party was also sent, saying it has been decided that Raushan Ershad will be the chairman.

Kabir regularly makes posts in the group on behalf of Raushan Ershad and her followers, reads the media report.

In this regard, Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "I have spoken to all of the co-chairmen of the Jatiya Party whose names have been used in the news. They said they did not assist in any such decision and did not sign it."

Among the six presidium members mentioned in the notice, Syed Abu Hossain and Shafiqul Islam protested the news published in the media.

They said GM Quader is still the chairman of Jatiya Party. The party is united under his leadership. Raushan Ershad is the main patron of the party, and she is like their mother.

Raushan Ershad's political secretary Golam Masih told the media that a false statement has been spread in the media. Someone may have done it to create confusion.



Rumours follow Jatiya Party



Political analysts said the Jatiya Party has provided fodder for the rumour mill before every national election since 2008, and it was no different this year.

After Jatiya Party founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad died in 2019, there was some tension between his wife Raushan Ershad and his brother GM Quader over the party's chairmanship, which created two factions within the party.

At one point there was a compromise between them. Until now, GM Quader was the chairman of the party and Raushan the co-chairman.

Rumours about Raushan leading the party emerged again after she met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on 19 August.

He has been making strong statements demanding a free, fair and impartial election for quite some time. He has also held several meetings with foreign delegates including the ones from the United States, and the European Union, ahead of the election.

On Sunday, Quader went to New Delhi, India on a three-day visit to hold meetings with the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Jatiya Party's stance is considered crucial for organising a free, fair and acceptable election with the participation of all parties.