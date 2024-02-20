Upazila polls: EC moves to cut 'unnecessary contenders'

Chairman aspirants' security deposit 10 times increased

Vice-chairmen aspirants' deposits rise 15 times

For chairman, deposits Tk1lakh from existing Tk10,000, Vice-chairman to Tk75,000 from Tk5,000

To secure deposits, candidates to get 15% votes (previously 8%)

The provision of 250 supporters list submissions eliminated

It permits electioneering before election symbol allocation

The proposals approved by EC will be sent to the law ministry

The Election Commission has decided to increase security deposits by 10 times for the chairman aspirants, and 15 times for vice chairman aspirants in the upazila parishad elections in efforts to curb "unnecessary contenders".

"At its 28th meeting, the commission approved the proposals to increase the security deposit for the chairman and vice chairman posts," EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told media on Tuesday (20 February).

He said the EC okayed the proposal to raise the security deposit of upazila chairman aspirants to Tk1 lakh from the existing Tk10,000.

In line with this, it also approved another proposal to increase the security deposit for vice chairman aspirants to Tk75,000 from the existing Tk5,000.

The commission also approved a few other amendments, including the use of colourful posters.

The election code of conduct is going to be updated to allow the printing of colour posters in addition to black and white and to permit electioneering activities before the allocation of election symbols.

The EC secretary approved the proposal allowing campaigns with five people, effective from the submission of nomination papers until the allocation of symbols. This provision was absent in the previous regulations. Additionally, online submission of nominations will be mandatory.

The Upazila Election Law Amendment committee, headed by Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana, brought the proposals.

EC Rasheda was not available despite repeated attempts to talk to her.

However, another election commissioner who attended the meeting, wishing to be unnamed, explained the reasons behind the increase in security deposits.

He told The Business Standard that only eligible persons should contest the election. "Unnecessary contenders" add complexity and costs, enlarging ballots, increasing election expenses, and straining resources.

"We want to ensure only eligible candidates participate in the election to foster a meaningful and competitive race."

The commission also raised the threshold for keeping the security deposit, requiring candidates to secure at least 15% of the vote (previously 8%). It also approved a proposal to abolish 250 voter support lists in case of independent candidates.

The commissioner said, "While votes are cast in secret, the requirement for supporting signatures in elections violates voter anonymity. Hence the decision to remove it."

The commission aims to pass amendments to the Upazila Parishad Election Act before the upcoming upazila elections in May.

The EC secretary said the proposals approved in the commission meeting will be sent to the law ministry. The rules will be amended after vetting them.

This decision coincides with the likelihood of independent candidates dominating the upcoming elections as both major parties, Awami League and BNP, have declared their abstention. The ruling party refuses to provide party symbols, while the latter boycotts elections under the government.

The commission will hold the upazila elections in four phases: 4 May, 11 May, 18 May, and 25 May, electing the chairman, and vice chairman for 483 upazila parishads.

