Quader asks AL men not to involve in chaos

Politics

BSS
09 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

Quader asks AL men not to involve in chaos

Bangladesh has started a new journey in 2024 and the AL wants to advance the country further under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, he said

BSS
09 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:04 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged the party leaders and activists not to get involved in any chaos as their party achieved a massive victory in the 7 January national elections.

"The AL has urged its leaders, workers and supporters to keep patience and not to get involved in any conflict, aiming to continue the indomitable pace of the country's development," he said at a joint meeting at the Dhaka District AL office at Tejgaon in the capital this afternoon.

Presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka south and north city units of the AL, Dhaka district AL and the party's other organisational units attended the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The statement that AL President Sheikh Hasina has delivered must be followed by the party men and the challenges to fulfill the expectations of the country's people should be overcome, he said.

The AL general secretary said Bangladesh has started a new journey in 2024 and the AL wants to advance the country further under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Claiming that the AL is not paying heed to the BNP's movement, he said the movement is an "ill-effort" to keep the BNP leaders and workers vibrant.

"The country's people cast their votes [in the polls]. The voters have rejected those who called them to boycott elections," he added.

Quader said the AL does not believe in the politics of vengeance but the BNP practices it, which makes the party isolated from the people.

Calling upon the AL men to remain alert so that none can cause harm to the AL, he said the party president, Sheikh Hasina, is committed to fulfilling her entrusted responsibilities.

AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organising secretaries Mirza Azam and BM Mozammel Haque were, among others, present at the meeting.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

7h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

11h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

11h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

10m | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

1h | Videos
Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

4h | Videos
Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

5h | Videos