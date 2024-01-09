Quader asks AL men not to involve in chaos

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged the party leaders and activists not to get involved in any chaos as their party achieved a massive victory in the 7 January national elections.

"The AL has urged its leaders, workers and supporters to keep patience and not to get involved in any conflict, aiming to continue the indomitable pace of the country's development," he said at a joint meeting at the Dhaka District AL office at Tejgaon in the capital this afternoon.

Presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka south and north city units of the AL, Dhaka district AL and the party's other organisational units attended the meeting.

The statement that AL President Sheikh Hasina has delivered must be followed by the party men and the challenges to fulfill the expectations of the country's people should be overcome, he said.

The AL general secretary said Bangladesh has started a new journey in 2024 and the AL wants to advance the country further under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Claiming that the AL is not paying heed to the BNP's movement, he said the movement is an "ill-effort" to keep the BNP leaders and workers vibrant.

"The country's people cast their votes [in the polls]. The voters have rejected those who called them to boycott elections," he added.

Quader said the AL does not believe in the politics of vengeance but the BNP practices it, which makes the party isolated from the people.

Calling upon the AL men to remain alert so that none can cause harm to the AL, he said the party president, Sheikh Hasina, is committed to fulfilling her entrusted responsibilities.

AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organising secretaries Mirza Azam and BM Mozammel Haque were, among others, present at the meeting.