Police will look into why BNP wants to hold 10 Dec rally at Nayapaltan: Home minister

Politics

UNB
07 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:02 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said law enforcers are looking into why BNP wants to hold their 10 December Dhaka rally at Nayapaltan.

"BNP should hold their rally, following all rules and regulations, and there is a shortage of venues in the city that can accommodate more than five lakh people," he said while talking to reporters after attending a programme in Dhaka's Tejgaon area.

A political party can hold a rally and there is no obstruction there, said the minister.

"They said there will be a gathering of 25-30 lakh people but where is the venue for so many people? That's why the DMP commissioner has asked them to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But BNP is reluctant on holding the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan," he said.

BNP has said that they will hold their 10 December rally in front of their party office in Nayapaltan if the government doesn't come up with an alternative venue. BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said this at a press conference held at the party's central office at Nayapaltan on Wednesday noon.

