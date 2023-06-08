Police obstruct BNP's procession in Dhaka protesting load-shedding

Police have obstructed a procession by the BNP, on its way to hold a sit-in programme in front of the capital's Bangladesh Power Development Board's office, to protest against the ongoing load-shedding across the country.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The party's leaders and activists started the procession from Paltan China Tower in the capital around 12:30pm on Thursday.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The police, however, blocked the programme as soon as they reached Arambagh crossing at around 12:55pm.

"About 200-250 BNP men, led by Nipun Roy Chowdhury and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, started marching towards the Bangladesh Power Development Board office to hand over a memorandum to the officials," Golam Ruhani, assistant commissioner of Motijheel zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Business Standard.

"When the procession reached Paltan China Tower area, we requested them to proceed with a representative team instead of all 200 members. Subsequently, we assisted a delegation of seven members who also had a meeting with the Power Development Board officials," said Golam Ruhani.