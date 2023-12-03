PM to hold meeting with leaders of 14-party alliance tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League (AL), will hold a meeting with the leaders of the AL-led 14-party alliance tomorrow evening.

The meeting will take place at 6:00pm Monday in the premier's official residence Ganabhaban, leaders of the alliance said.

"The prime minister has called us tomorrow (Monday) evening. We will go. I still do not know what will be discussed there," Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, a partner of the 14-party coalition, told The Business Standard on Sunday.

However, an AL source said the meeting will discuss strategies for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

"Seat distribution will also be discussed with the alliance partners," said the source.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, last week said the ruling party will decide on seat-sharing with its partners of 14-party alliance by 17 December, the last date for withdrawing candidacy for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

"There is time till 17 December. There is enough scope for any adjustment and distribution of seats among ourselves during the period. We can do it by then," he said while talking to reporters at the Awami League president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi on 29 November.

He said it would not be a prudent decision to nominate the "non-electable" aspirants for the national elections.

Asked about the allegations by several 14-party allies that his remarks are creating confusion among them, Quader said, "Those who will contest in the elections must submit their nomination papers. There is still time for any seat-sharing within the alliance. I do not know whether they are confused about it."

The Awami League has fielded candidates in 298 seats in the upcoming election slated for 7 January 2024.