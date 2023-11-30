14-party alliance can still get nominations: Quader

Members of the 14-party alliance, led by the Awami League, still have the opportunity to get nominations, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"Allies [members of the alliance] should not be disheartened. The 14-party alliance has not been dissolved and they still have time to get nominations for seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections," said Obaidul Quader, who is also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, during a press briefing at the party president's office in Dhanmondi on Thursday (30 November).

Quader said after BNP's final stance, there was no scope for Awami League to invite them.

Regarding election observers, he said, "Despite the confusion over the election, hundreds of observers will arrive. So we are not worried."

Quader said Raushan Ershad's decision not to go for election was her personal choice and did not reflect the views of the Jatiya Party.

He said the participation of the Trinamool BNP and Jatiya Party was a surprise of the election and more surprises may yet come.

Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of the Jatiya Party and leader of the opposition in parliament, has decided not to participate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls as party leaders have been 'undermined'.

Following a meeting with party leaders loyal to her at around 10:30pm Wednesday (29 November), Raushan read out the announcement to journalists at her Gulshan residence.

On 15 November, the Election Commission announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January.

The ruling Awami League welcomed the EC announcement, saying it goes in line with the constitution and elections will be held accordingly.

Rejecting the election schedule, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi warned that the country was now headed towards an "inevitable conflict".