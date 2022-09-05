PM always gives out to India, can’t bring anything: Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always been giving out to India everytime she visits Delhi, but could not bring anything for Bangladesh.

"Our experience is disappointing. In her previous visits, we hoped that she would bring something for the country this time. But she returned empty-handed," he said at a memorial meeting on the 13th death anniversary of former finance minister M Saifur Rahman at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit to India to meet the country's top leadership. During her visit, the PM is scheduled to ink at least seven bilateral agreements in areas like water management, railway and science and technology.

"Let her return first and let's see what she brings this time. Then we will comment," Fakhrul said.

He commented that the Awami League government's main goal is not development, rather looting the country. He labelled the "misappropriation by the ruling party" as the main problem responsible for the depleting forex reserve, record rise in fuel oil prices and countrywide power crunch.

Fakhrul alleged that work that will actually cost Tk10,000 is being allocated Tk50,000 so that they (the ruling party) can pocket the remaining Tk40,000.

"Mega-projects such as the Padma Bridge and the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant incurred unimaginable expenses. The government has not yet given an answer as to why quick rental power plants have been paid up in the name of capacity charge while they sit idle," commented the top BNP leader.

At the programme, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain said if Saifur Rahman was alive, he would have started a movement against the ruling party who had looted the economy and left the country bankrupt.

Khandkar Mosharraf chaired the memorial meeting, while BNP Vice-Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, Advisor to BNP Chairperson Amanullah Aman, BNP Leaders Nazimuddin Alam and Kamruzzaman Ratan spoke.