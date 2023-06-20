No outside force can influence elections: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said no outside force can influence the next national elections of Bangladesh.

Speaking as the chief guest at Rath Yatra Mahotsav held at ISKCON Ashram in the capital's Swamibagh on Tuesday (20 June), he said, "There is no doubt there will be free and fair elections in this country. It will not be influenced by any outside force, [such as] someone's outline or their word. The election will be held as per the constitution and on time,"

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "For BNP, an election will be fair if the Awami League loses. According to them, the Awami League has to prove that an election can be free and fair by being defeated."

He further said, "India is our true friend, but there is no reason to think that they will put us [Awami League] in power. I don't know what Modi's visit to the US has to do with the elections of Bangladesh. We are not supposed to know what they will talk about. Only they know very well whether there is any issue of Bangladesh in their discussion or not."

Regarding the new visa policy of the US, he said, "We are not worried about the visa policy. Our concern is holding the next election according to the constitution."