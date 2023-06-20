No outside force can influence elections: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

No outside force can influence elections: Quader

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 06:59 pm
No outside force can influence elections: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said no outside force can influence the next national elections of Bangladesh.

Speaking as the chief guest at Rath Yatra Mahotsav held at ISKCON Ashram in the capital's Swamibagh on Tuesday (20 June), he said, "There is no doubt there will be free and fair elections in this country. It will not be influenced by any outside force, [such as] someone's outline or their word. The election will be held as per the constitution and on time," 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "For BNP, an election will be fair if the Awami League loses. According to them, the Awami League has to prove that an election can be free and fair by being defeated."

He further said, "India is our true friend, but there is no reason to think that they will put us [Awami League] in power. I don't know what Modi's visit to the US has to do with the elections of Bangladesh. We are not supposed to know what they will talk about. Only they know very well whether there is any issue of Bangladesh in their discussion or not."

Regarding the new visa policy of the US, he said, "We are not worried about the visa policy. Our concern is holding the next election according to the constitution."

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

7h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

8h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

10h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

16m | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

4h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

23h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline