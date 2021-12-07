No one is essential for party except Sheikh Hasina: Hanif

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said that no one is essential for the party except Sheikh Hasina.

"No one is essential for the party except Sheikh Hasina. If any leader is accused of moral bankruptcy or guilty for violating discipline, he or she will get no chance to do politics under Awami League," he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the new committee of Titas Gas Karmachari Union at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in the capital.

Hanif said that the Gazipur mayor has also been expelled from the party and now Dr Murad Hassan has been removed from the post of state minister.