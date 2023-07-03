No dialogue with BNP on caretaker govt: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday ruled out the possibility of holding any dialogue with the BNP on its demand to hold the upcoming national election under a neutral caretaker government.

"There is no question of holding any dialogue with them [BNP] on this issue," he told reporters after unveiling a book titled 'Bangladesh at a glance" at the Secretariat.

"We believe that the BNP wants to create chaos and destabilise the country. As BNP's only aim of the movement is to establish a caretaker government, there is no need to hold any dialogue with them," he said.

There is no constitutional obligation to form an election-time government, he said adding that the incumbent government will oversee the polls.

The prime minister will take the decision whether the size of the election-time government will be small or not, he added.

Regarding BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's allegation that law enforcers are being used to serve the interests of the ruling party, Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said "The law enforcers are doing a good job and that's why they managed to curb militancy. The law and order situation in the country is also good. Besides, they also have taken steps against the arson attackers."

He also rejected Rizvi's claim that the law enforcers are being used to secure ruling party's interests.

Replying to a question about the Reza-Nur issue, the minister said Reza Kibria, former convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad and its member secretary Nurul Haque Nur have given birth to some jokes in politics.

"They don't have public support, and they are just busy on television shows and mudslinging among themselves. They have nothing to do with the people. These are the reasons why their party is broken," he added.

Asked about Reza Kibria's statement that Nur's has been offered money to be any ally of Awami League to come to the election, Hasan Mahmud said, "Reza Kibria has said many things and Nur has also said many things about Reza Kibria Such allegations against Nur have been made by many people on various occasions. Nur has no contact with our party," said the minister.