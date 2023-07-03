No dialogue with BNP on caretaker govt: Info minister

Politics

UNB
03 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 06:20 pm

Related News

No dialogue with BNP on caretaker govt: Info minister

UNB
03 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
No dialogue with BNP on caretaker govt: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday ruled out the possibility of holding any dialogue with the BNP on its demand to hold the upcoming national election under a neutral caretaker government.

"There is no question of holding any dialogue with them [BNP] on this issue," he told reporters after unveiling a book titled 'Bangladesh at a glance" at the Secretariat.

"We believe that the BNP wants to create chaos and destabilise the country. As BNP's only aim of the movement is to establish a caretaker government, there is no need to hold any dialogue with them," he said.

There is no constitutional obligation to form an election-time government, he said adding that the incumbent government will oversee the polls.

The prime minister will take the decision whether the size of the election-time government will be small or not, he added.

Regarding BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's allegation that law enforcers are being used to serve the interests of the ruling party, Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said "The law enforcers are doing a good job and that's why they managed to curb militancy. The law and order situation in the country is also good. Besides, they also have taken steps against the arson attackers."

He also rejected Rizvi's claim that the law enforcers are being used to secure ruling party's interests.

Replying to a question about the Reza-Nur issue, the minister said Reza Kibria, former convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad and its member secretary Nurul Haque Nur have given birth to some jokes in politics.

"They don't have public support, and they are just busy on television shows and mudslinging among themselves. They have nothing to do with the people. These are the reasons why their party is broken," he added.

Asked about Reza Kibria's statement that Nur's has been offered money to be any ally of Awami League to come to the election, Hasan Mahmud said, "Reza Kibria has said many things and Nur has also said many things about Reza Kibria Such allegations against Nur have been made by many people on various occasions. Nur has no contact with our party," said the minister.

Top News

BNP / dialogue / Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

5h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

5h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

1h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh