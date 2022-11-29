Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday reiterated that the next general elections will be held in line with the provisions of the country's constitution.

"The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will never interfere in polls while it will perform its routine duty during the elections...the Election Commission (EC) will work independently to hold the elections in a free and fair manner," he told the triennial conference of Netrakona Zila AL on Muktarpara ground here.

Chaired by Netrakona Zila AL president Motiur Rahman Khan, the conference was addressed, among others, by Agriculture Minister and AL praesidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque, Education Minister and AL joint general secretary Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, AL organising secretaries Ahmed Hussain, Mirza Azam and Shafiul Alam Chowdhory Nadel, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said there would be a game in December next, while it would be played against corruption of BNP, Hawa Bhaban and those who siphoned money abroad.

About the BNP's 10 December grand rally to be held in Dhaka city, he said the AL workers and leaders will remain alert across the country on the day.

"If BNP men try to create any anarchy or play game with fire, we along with the country's people will resist its evil efforts and terrorist acts to ensure the security of people" said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.