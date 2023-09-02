Next national polls on first week of January: EC Anisur

Politics

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 01:45 pm

Related News

Next national polls on first week of January: EC Anisur

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 01:45 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman has said that the upcoming general election in the country will take place in the first week of January. 

However, the official polling date is yet to be finalised, he said while speaking at the inauguration of the Training of Trainers (TOT) programme on Saturday (2 September).

The twelfth national election has commenced its formal preparations with the initiation of the training program today.

Earlier today, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal launched the first phase of Training of Trainers (TOT) at the Election Training Institute in Agargaon.

In the speech as the chief guest, CEC Awal asserted that the polls would be cent per cent fair and inclusive if people could vote freely.

He said, "The election needs to be inclusive besides being fair, in order for it to be considered credible. Only if the people can vote freely, the polls be 100% fair."

He, at the time, underscored the importance of the duties and powers of the Returning Officers, which have been expanded through recent legal changes.

Emphasising the target of the commission, Habibul Awal said, "We will be successful if the election is free and fair. We will have to ensure this while making it credible.

"Election is not an easy task. Our political culture and democratic culture have not reached their level best. There are many countries in the world where there is no fuss about elections. Especially in European countries, where elections are held very peacefully. They have been able to attain a stable level of democracy."

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana insisted that fair and risk-free voting can only be achieved by adhering to the law and maintaining professionalism among electoral officials. 

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd.) Ahsan Habib advised the trainers to bear in mind the saying, "Hard Training, Easy Battle," as they prepare officials for their roles in the polling field.

Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir meanwhile discussed the increasing complexity of elections due to changing dynamics, necessitating extensive legislation and training. 

He said, "We have election laws. It is better if you read them yourself instead of discussing them here."

The training of election officials, which commenced on Saturday (2 September), is set to continue until 30 November. The Election Commission plans to train approximately 3,500 experts who will then educate around 9 lakh polling officials at the field level. Each batch of trainers will consist of more than 100 experts, ensuring the preparation of a capable and well-informed electoral workforce for the upcoming elections.

Bangladesh / Top News

general election / EC / Election Commission / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh Election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

46m | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

1h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

2h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

2h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

2h | TBS SPORTS
Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni