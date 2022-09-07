Next JS polls with ballots if political parties agree: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:48 pm

Related News

Next JS polls with ballots if political parties agree: CEC

On August 23 the commission decided to use EVM in 150 seats

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:48 pm
Next JS polls with ballots if political parties agree: CEC

Voting in the next Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election will be done through ballot if the political parties come to an agreement, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

"The Election Commission (EC) is willing to conduct the voting by ballot if the political parties come to an agreement," CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said while speaking to reporters at the EC Secretariat on Wednesday (September 7).

On August 23 the commission decided to use EVM in 150 seats.  The ruling Awami League welcomed the commission's decision. However, opposition parties opposed it saying that EC decided to use EVM in 150 seats to implement Awami League's agenda.

After taking the decision, the Chief Election Commissioner met the journalists at the commission secretariat. He said that the decision to use EVMs in 150 seats is not influenced by anyone's wishes, but the decision of the commission is its own.

On Sunday (4 September), the EC said that it has decided to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in at least 70 constituencies for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.  To prevent irregularities and capturing of polling centres, the EC said it also plans to install closed circuit cameras at all the centres.

A group of 39 notable citizens have urged the Election Commission to backtrack on the decision of using EVMs in up to 150 parliamentary seats at the forthcoming national election.

 

The group – comprising of member of Bangladesh's constitution formulation committee and former minister Barrister Amir-ul Islam, Dhaka University Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, former caretaker government advisors M Hafizuddin Khan and Akbar Ali Khan and Justice Md Abdul Matin, among others – made the call through a press release issued on Tuesday.

Terming the commission's move to use EVMs as absurd, they raised questions about the use of some $450 million in foreign currencies to import the devices in the midst of the ongoing economic crisis.

It noted that the EVM is technically a weak machine. "It does not have the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail system, which means that the results declared by the commission are final and cannot be audited. That is why the chairman of the technical advisory committee formed by the commission, late Jamilur Reza Chowdhury, did not sign the recommendation papers to buy EVMs in 2018."

Civil society people believe as biometric-based EVMs cannot identify many voters and the commission empowers presiding officers to unlock the machine in those cases, digital fraud can also be perpetrated there.

Only 13 countries across the globe are currently using the device in their elections.

Bangladesh / Top News

election / Election Commission (EC) / Voting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

18m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

38m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

43m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

53m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 