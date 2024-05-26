Move to confiscate assets of ex-IGP Benazir just an eyewash: Rizvi

UNB
26 May, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 01:26 am

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday claimed that the move to freeze bank accounts and confiscate all assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed is nothing more than an "eyewash".

Speaking at a discussion at the National Press Club in Dhaka, he also said nothing will happen to the former IGP as the government will protect him for his role in keeping it in power by force against the will of the country's people.

"Do you think the government's various intelligence agencies were unaware of the incidents involving IGP Benazir Ahmed that resemble the plot of Arabian novels, which we hear about every day? They surely knew, but didn't take any action," Rizvi said.

He also said the decision to freeze Benazir's bank accounts and seize all his assets stemmed from international pressure and widespread public discourse surrounding the issue.

"Let me tell you, nothing will happen to this end. It's just eyewash by the government and it'll undoubtedly provide him with protection," the BNP leader said.

He also claimed that the government would protect Benazir as during his tenure as IG of Police and DG of RAB, he indulged in the killings and extrajudicial executions of opposition leaders and workers and dissenters and implemented the many incidents of crimes against humanity as per its directives.

"Will Sheikh Hasina forget this contribution? These officers, including Benazir, played an inhuman and bloody role in keeping this government in power by excluding the people and the voters. These officers are responsible for the illegal usurpation of power by Sheikh Hasina. So, how will she forget them? Now they're showing eyewash that they would not spare anyone. You will see that finally, nothing will happen," he observed

Rizvi said the government will divert people's attention in a different direction after some day by creating another incident.

Association of Engineers, Bangladesh (AEB), a pro-BNP platform, arranged the programme at the National Press Club.

Earlier on Thursday, a Dhaka court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all assets and freeze 33 financial accounts of former IGP Benazir Ahmed in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Rizvi also slammed former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed for his role in the 2018 national election.

"The total architecture of the midnight election in 2018 was the former army chief. We never heard an army chief commenting on any political issue before. After that election, he said such a fair election has not been held in this country since independence," he said.

The BNP leader said General Aziz gave the Awami League government all the protection to stay in power by force during his tenure.

Rizvi alleged that the government cannot take any action against the wrongdoers since it has no accountability to the people.

"The biggest miscreant is now the leader of the Jubo League. Those who are the most corrupt and wicked are now the leaders of the Chhatra League and Jubo League. Illegal money gets mixed up with illegal people very quickly. We're now observing its consequences," he said.

He also alleged that the government wants to enchain the country's people by snatching their rights.

"But the pedestal of government power can crumble at any moment," he added.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Benazir Ahmed

