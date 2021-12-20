Khaleda’s condition still unchanged: BNP

BNP on Monday said there has been no improvement in the health condition of its chairperson Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital with cirrhosis problem.

"Our leader Begum Khaleda Zia's condition is critical. There's no sign of improvement in her condition," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He also said Khaleda's condition is still showing a falling trend for lack of necessary treatment.

Talking to reporters on the premises of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave, Rizvi said the BNP chief's treatment is possible only at any advanced medical centre abroad. "The government must allow her to go abroad immediately for treatment."

He alleged that the government has been behaving like a "ruthless and cruel ruler" by depriving Khaleda of advanced medical treatment.

Earlier, Rizvi together with the leaders of newly formed partial committees of Khulna district and city units BNP paid homage to Zia by placing wreaths at his grave.

They also offered fateha and a munajat there seeking speedy recovery of the BNP chief.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.

Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

Law Minister Anisul Huq recently said the government is looking for a legal option to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment.