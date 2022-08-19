India will also be ashamed of FM Momen's statement: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has expressed astonishment at Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's statement that he requested the Indian government to do whatever is necessary to ensure continuation of PM Hasina government.

"India itself will be ashamed of such statements," said Quader adding, "Whoever said that may be his personal opinion.

"The Awami League did not make such a request, nor did Sheikh Hasina's government give that responsibility to anyone," said Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, while inaugurating the Janmashtami procession at Palashi intersection in Dhaka University area on Friday (19 August).

Terming India as a friend in times of trouble, Obaidul Quader said, "India has a bond of friendship with the country. But that does not mean that we will request them to retain power."

Foreign Minister, while addressing a Janmashtami programme in JM Sen Hall in Chattrogram on Thursday (18 August) evening, said he requested the Indian government to do whatever is necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," Momen said.

His statement created a stir in the political arena drawing attack from BNP that the government has resorted to foreign countries to survive.

Momen, however, claimed that his statement came out wrongly in the media. He has also alleged that the speech has been spread on purpose.

"The source of all our power is the people of Bangladesh. No outsider can help it sustain power," Quader further told the gathering.