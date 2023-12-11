EC to hold meeting with army this evening over deploying troops during polls

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a meeting with the principal staff of the army on whether troops will be deployed during the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Kazi Habibul Awal will chair the meeting scheduled to take place at 7pm in the meeting room of the Nirbachan Bhaban on Monday (11 December).

During the upcoming election, 750,000 members of law and order forces will be deployed.

Among them, 5,16,000 will be Ansars, 1,82,091 will be from the police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 2,350 from Coast Guard and 46,876 will be from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The 12th JS election will be held on 7 January, the EC announced on 15 November amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, announcing the schedule during a live telecast from the Nirbachan Bhaban around 7pm, invited all parties to participate in the polls as "there is an environment of holding free, fair and participatory polls".