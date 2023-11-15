Dialogue still possible even after schedule: Jatiya Party

Dialogue between political parties regarding the upcoming parliamentary election can be held even after the schedule for the polls have been announced, the Jatiya Party (JP), main opposition in parliament, said on Wednesday.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu made the remarks in a video message that was sent to the media hours before the CEC announced the polls schedule.

He said the election commission has the jurisdiction to change the date of the polls schedule and there were such instances in the past.

"It is a must that the Election Commission will announce the election schedule as it is an obligation. They must announce the poll schedule and they do not have any alternative to it," the JP leader said.

Chunnu added, "It's okay that the election commission has announced the election schedule. But it would have been better had the government taken any initiative for holding a dialogue before announcement of the polls schedule."

He stated that the JP wants a congenial election atmosphere.

"Despite all of our preparations, we are yet to reach a decision for participating in the election as our experiences in different elections under the present government is not good," he said.

He also said vote rigging has become the habit of the Awami League