Dhaka-17 by-polls: Candidacy of Hero Alom, Rashidul Hasan reinstated

Politics

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 10:59 pm

Related News

Dhaka-17 by-polls: Candidacy of Hero Alom, Rashidul Hasan reinstated

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 10:59 pm
Hero Alom. Photo: Facebook
Hero Alom. Photo: Facebook

The Election Commission, in an appeal hearing on Thursday, declared the nominations of independent candidate Md Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alom and Zaker Party's Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan valid for the Dhaka-17 by-election slated for 17 July.

"Four candidates filed appeals against the cancellation of their candidature in the Dhaka-17 by-elections. Of those, the appeals of Md Ashraful Hossain Alom and Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan have been accepted," Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the Election Commission, told reporters after the hearing at the EC office in the capital.

The appeals of the remaining two – independent candidates Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan and Sheikh Asaduzzaman Jalal – were rejected, he added and noted that the official order on the latest decision will be issued on 25 June. 

Earlier on 18 June, the EC cancelled the nomination of Hero Alom and seven other candidates for the by-polls. Challenging the decision, Hero Alom made an appeal to the EC a few days later.

Alom, who creates content for social media like Facebook and Youtube, collected the nomination paper from the commission's office in Dhaka on 4 June.

As per the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 25 June, and symbols will be allotted the next day. 

The Dhaka-17 constituency became vacant following the death of Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May this year.

Although 20 people took nomination papers for the election, 15 submitted their papers to the EC. In review, the commission accepted nominations of seven and rejected that of eight. With the latest addition, nine candidates have been allowed to race for the seat. 

Bangladesh Awami League nominated Mohammad Ali Arafat and Jatiya Party's Shikder Anisur Rahman are among the candidates.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Dhaka-17 by-polls / Election Commission (EC) / Hero Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

6h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

7h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

9h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

4h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

5h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

3h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline