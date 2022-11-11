Criticism doesn't suit those who do politics of murder: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the criticism of the government is unacceptable from BNP as the party is engaged in the politics of murder.

"BNP criticises the digital system implemented by the Awami League government. But they ultimately take full advantage of Digital Bangladesh," said the prime minister at the 50th anniversary of Awami Jubo League held at Suhrawardy Udyan Friday (11 November).

Greeting the gathering, the prime minister said, "Jubo League participated in every movement of Awami League. There are many benefits to working when you are young. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took an initiative to form the Jubo League to involve the youth in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh. Only the youth can build the country."

Referring to the increase in the price of import-dependent goods due to Russia-Ukraine, the Prime Minister urged the Jubo League leaders to go to the villages and cultivate their land, fallow land.

Targeting the BNP, she also commented that conspiracies from abroad cannot stop the country's progress.

She further said, "The BNP is led by a criminal and they should not have the audacity to criticise the government."

"Tarique Zia has been penalised for money laundering. FBI agents from the US have come to testify in his case. He was punished for the 21 August grenade attack. He was sentenced for smuggling 10 trucks of arms. Criticism of Awami League does not fit to those whose leader is accused of murder, money laundering, and arms smuggling," she said.

PM Hasina also said the government under the rule of Awami League has progressed miles ahead of that of BNP rule.

"During Khaleda Zia's tenure, the budget was only Tk64,000 crores. And in 2022-23 we have given more than Tk6 lakh crore. If there is no development, how could we give such a budget?"