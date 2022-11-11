5 hurt in BCL-Jubo League clash at Suhrawardy Udyan 

Politics

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 05:35 pm

5 hurt in BCL-Jubo League clash at Suhrawardy Udyan 

A Jubo League leader died of illness during the rally Friday (11 November)

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 05:35 pm
5 hurt in BCL-Jubo League clash at Suhrawardy Udyan 

At least five people were injured as the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) engaged in a clash with Jubo League men during the latter's grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. 

The injured – Mohammad Habibur Rahman, 24, Mohammad Nafis, 23, Md Shaheen, 24, and Salma Begum, 40 – were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. 

Meanwhile, a Jubo League leader died of illness during the rally Friday (11 November)

The deceased was Md Jinnat Ali, 45, president of Bakshimail Union Jubo League of Rajshahi's Mohonpur upazila. 

Jinnat came from Rajshahi Friday morning to attend the rally and was feeling unwell since the morning. 

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on duty doctor pronounced him dead.

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram