5 hurt in BCL-Jubo League clash at Suhrawardy Udyan 

At least five people were injured as the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) engaged in a clash with Jubo League men during the latter's grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The injured – Mohammad Habibur Rahman, 24, Mohammad Nafis, 23, Md Shaheen, 24, and Salma Begum, 40 – were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, a Jubo League leader died of illness during the rally Friday (11 November)

The deceased was Md Jinnat Ali, 45, president of Bakshimail Union Jubo League of Rajshahi's Mohonpur upazila.

Jinnat came from Rajshahi Friday morning to attend the rally and was feeling unwell since the morning.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on duty doctor pronounced him dead.