Country will soon face the same fate as Sri Lanka: Reza Kibria

Politics

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 06:31 pm

Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Reza Kibria blamed the government for laundering massive sums of money and claimed the country is on the brink of facing the same fate as Sri Lanka.

"The economy will shatter. The ministers and MPs, with their families, will go abroad where they have laundered thousands of crores," he further claimed on Saturday at a rally and silent procession the Gono Parishad organised to protest against the government's repression of the opposition and dissidents.

"You will get to know soon how much money their relatives have laundered when it will be revealed in newspapers. Many have already been arrested and all the laundered money will be brought back to the country," he also said.

Gono Parishad Member Secretary and former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur said, "The government will have no place to hide when people become united."

Nur also claimed once the government changes, leaders of the current government will flee abroad and he went on to claim they have purchased air tickets in advance.  

Gono Parishad Joint Convenor Muhammad Rashed Khan said, "As the repression gets more intensified, the hold on power will become weaker."

He added that their party will soon start the movement for the fall of this government by uniting all.   

Other Gano Parishad leaders joined the rally moderated by its Joint Member Secretary Muhammad Ataullah.

