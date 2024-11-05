'Fake army captain' detained in Munshiganj for asking police to release accused

A joint forces today (5 November) detained a person, accused of numerous charges of fraud by impersonating an army captain, from Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila.

"The detainee, Jahid Hasan, whose real name is Shakib Ahmed Khan, 24, has been brought to Gazaria Police Station this evening. Legal action is underway," the station's Officer-in-Charge Md Mahbubur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Captain Shahriar, army in charge of the upazila, said, Shakib used to call different police stations and asked the release of accused persons by introducing himself as Captain Jahid. There are numerous allegations of fraud against him.

"Based on specific allegations and evidence, we, in accordance Gazaria Police conducted a raid today and detained him from the police station area," the captain added.

The captain further said, during a preliminary interrogation, Shakib confessed to asking the release of accused persons by calling five police stations recently, including Dhaka's Motijheel and Rangpur sadar, by impersonating a captain.

"Earlier, he used to cheat people in the name of real estate business."