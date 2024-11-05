Youth stabbed to death after being called out from home in Munshiganj

A young man was allegedly murdered after being called out from his home and stabbed in Mirkadim, Munshiganj.

Police have detained a suspect, identified as Faisal, in connection with the incident.

The deceased Shubho Bepari, 23, succumbed to his injuries early morning yesterday (4 November) at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he had been receiving treatment since Saturday (2 November) night after being critically injured in the stabbing attack around midnight.

According to police, the young man suffered severe injuries to his abdomen after being attacked by a rival group. He was initially taken to Munshiganj General Hospital but was later transferred to DMCH due to the severity of his condition.

Shubho was a resident of Kalindipara in Mirkadim and the son of Mukul Bepari.

"We detained a young man named Faisal from the area after receiving information about the incident," said Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalilur Rahman.

"Following the autopsy, further legal steps will be taken in this case."