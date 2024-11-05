Youth stabbed to death after being called out from home in Munshiganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

Youth stabbed to death after being called out from home in Munshiganj

Police have detained a suspect, identified as Faisal, in connection with the incident

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 02:44 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A young man was allegedly murdered after being called out from his home and stabbed in Mirkadim, Munshiganj. 

Police have detained a suspect, identified as Faisal, in connection with the incident.

The deceased Shubho Bepari, 23, succumbed to his injuries early morning yesterday (4 November) at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he had been receiving treatment since Saturday (2 November) night after being critically injured in the stabbing attack around midnight.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to police, the young man suffered severe injuries to his abdomen after being attacked by a rival group. He was initially taken to Munshiganj General Hospital but was later transferred to DMCH due to the severity of his condition.

Shubho was a resident of Kalindipara in Mirkadim and the son of Mukul Bepari.

"We detained a young man named Faisal from the area after receiving information about the incident," said Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalilur Rahman. 

"Following the autopsy, further legal steps will be taken in this case."

Top News

dead / Munshiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

23m | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

1h | Videos
US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

3h | Videos